WHOA — Amazon Is Kicking Off 12 Days of Deals, and They’re Gonna Be Good

If your holiday shopping list is taking over your life, you may be in luck, because Amazon is offering jaw-dropping deals on presents for everyone you can think of. Whether you need activewear for the fitness buff, home goods, or toys to keep your toddler’s ever-curious mind occupied, Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals will slash prices on hundreds of items. From Sunday, Dec. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 14, the retailer will unveil new deals every day surrounding a specific theme. Check out what’s currently on sale to get a taste, then come back here every night at midnight PT for the next batch of items.

Starting at midnight PT each day, deals will revolve around the below themes:

Dec. 3: Active

Dec. 4: DIY

Dec. 5: Stylist

Dec. 6: Kids

Dec. 7: Gamer

Dec. 8: Outdoor

Dec. 9: Chef

Dec. 10: Media

Dec. 11: Tech

Dec. 12: Homebody

Dec. 13: Pets

Dec. 14: Hobbyist

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Amazon-Deals-December-2017-44321092

