What’s The CW’s Best Show of 2017?

With the year winding down, you have to make some very tough choices about your favorite things this year. Perhaps you have cast your vote for who 2017′s best TV couple is, or who has the best sexual tension, but this one might be the toughest: what is the best CW show of 2017? The legacy of The Vampire Diaries came to an end this year, while Riverdale has been more than happy to snag some of the network’s hype. Of course, the CW is full of fan favorites, like The Flash and Jane the Virgin, so this won’t be an easy decision. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, so get your vote in there.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Best-CW-Shows-2017-44353179

