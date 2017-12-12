We’re Calling It: These Are the Best Songs of 2017

Now that we’re nearing the end of the year, it’s time to crown the best songs of 2017! From sexy hits like “Wild Thoughts” and “Slow Hands” to romantic love songs like “Malibu” and “Shape of You,” we were blessed with so much amazing music this year, we don’t even know where to start. So let’s just jump right in — here are the best songs of 2017!

“Lemon,” by N.E.R.D and Rihanna

“Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé

“Malibu” by Miley Cyrus

“Green Light” by Lorde

“Let Me Go” by Alesso and Hailee Steinfeld feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Slide” by Calvin Harris feat. Migos and Frank Ocean

“Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Wolves” by Selena Gomez and Marshmello

“Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

“Ready For It” by Taylor Swift

“Woman” by Kesha

“May I Have This Dance” by Francis by the Lights feat. Chance the Rapper

“I’m the One” DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne

“Biking (Solo)” by Frank Ocean

“You Are the Problem Here” by First Aid Kit

“8Teen” by Khalid

“Riding Shotgun” by Kygo and Oliver Nelson feat. Bonnie McKee

“I Dare You” by The xx

“Feels” by Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry

“Despacito” remix by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“What About Us” by Pink

“What Lovers Do” by Maroon 5 feat. SZA

“Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Havana” by Camila Cabello

“Slow Hands” by Niall Horan

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Best-Songs-2017-44354789

