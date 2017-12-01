This Pregnancy Announcement Goes Out to All the F*cking Moms Who Curse

Think back to the moment you first looked at that positive pregnancy test. What’s the first thing that popped in your mind? If you’re anything like Courtney Woods, it was an expletive.

“‘Oh, sh*t’ was literally the first thing I thought of when I saw those positives tests,” the mom of two girls told POPSUGAR. “I mean, don’t most people secretly think that?!”

Plus, when she found out she was pregnant for a third time, the news was unexpected — in no small part because she has polycystic ovary syndrome, which is known to cause fertility issues.

“Between the thought of being outnumbered and being totally shocked I was pregnant again, that is all I could say,” said Courtney, who used gold mylar balloons — along with daughters Madeleine and Eloise — to create a hilariously sweet Instagram post. “At that moment I knew that was the perfect way to announce our newest addition.”

