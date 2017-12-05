These Plaid Vans Will Make It Onto Your Christmas List in a Hot Second

Vans and Opening Ceremony are at it again with their ongoing and genius collaboration. They’ve already released Glitter, Satin, and Glossy packs, and now they’ve put out the Plaid pack.

The collection includes two revamped versions of Vans’s retro ’90s Lampin sneaker, with green or red plaid all over. The shoes retail for $95 and are available on Opening Ceremony’s website now.

