These Photos of Kate Middleton Gardening With Kids Will Melt Your Heart in 3, 2, 1

Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Kate Middleton with kids, and on Wednesday, the duchess visited London’s Robin Hood Primary School to celebrate 10 years of The Royal Horticultural Society’s campaign for school gardening. The organization is the world’s leading gardening charity, and during Kate’s visit, she was able to see firsthand how students have benefited from the campaign. Kate also showed off her green thumb as she joined kids in planting bulbs and whittled sticks to make bug nests.

Just the day before, Kate stopped by the Foundling Museum, where she did some arts and crafts with local nursery kids and gushed about Prince Harry’s recent engagement to Meghan Markle. “William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” she told reporters. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Middleton-Visiting-Robin-Hood-Primary-School-2017-44311671

