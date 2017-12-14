Amazon’s Alexa is a digital assistant of many talents. Alexa can turn on your lights, tell you the news, rope you into a rousing bout of Jeopardy!, or play any song you’ve ever listened to in your digital library — all with a simple sentence and in just a matter of seconds. But as we found out this Fall, one of the best features of the Echo version of Alexa is that her remit isn’t limited to playing a tune by its proper title. Regardless of how much you butcher the title, so long as you belt out one accurate lyric with which to track it down, Alexa can scan the massive Amazon Music library and instantly start playing the exact song you’re looking for.

Naturally, the lyrics most frequently requested are a sight to behold. Back in October, Amazon took note — and treated us to the very first chart of Alexa’s most requested songs.

Now, as we count down the final days of 2017, Amazon has released the definitive ranking of the top Alexa lyric requests of the year . . . and boy is it one hell of a list! And you’re in luck, because we’ve pulled it all together for you for easy consumption — and, of course, oodles of giggles. So, without further ado, behold the top 40 lyric requests of 2017. But be forewarned: we can’t promise that you won’t have these one-liners stuck in your head for days to come.

1. “. . . I just wanna Roley, Roley, Roley . . .” — Ayo & Teo, “Rolex”

2. “. . . I’m a rebel just for kicks . . .” — Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”

3. “. . . swish, swish, bish . . .” — Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj, “Swish Swish”

4. “. . . push me to the edge, all my friends are dead . . .” — Lil Uzi Vert, “Xo Tour Llif3″

5. “. . . I’m in love with the shape of you . . .” — Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

6. “. . . I’m weak, and what’s wrong with that?” — AJR, “Weak”

7. “. . . I want something just like this . . .” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

8. “. . . I’m in love with your body . . .” — Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

9. “. . . I finally found something I’m good at . . .” — Brett Eldredge, “Somethin’ I’m Good At”

10. “. . . love like there’s no such thing as a broken heart . . . ” — Old Dominion, “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

11. “. . . I don’t wanna be alive . . .” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, “1-800-273-8255″

12. “. . . that’s how you speak to a girl . . .” — Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, “Speak to a Girl”

13. “. . . that’s what lovers do . . .” — Maroon 5 feat. SZA, “What Lovers Do”

14. “. . . wake up in the morning, then I dab . . .” — ILoveMemphis, “Lean and Dabb”

15. “. . . if we go down, we go down together . . .” — The Chainsmokers, “Paris”

16. “. . . I’m blue, if I was green I would die . . .” — Jay-Z, “4:44″

17. “. . . promise me no promises . . .” — Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

18. “. . . drivin’ with my eyes closed . . .” — Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

19. “. . . hit me like a hurricane . . .” — Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

20. “. . . baby, I’m sorry, not sorry . . .” — Demi Lovato, “Sorry Not Sorry”

21. “. . . I feel like my life ain’t mine . . .” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, “1-800-273-8255″

22. “. . . this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico . . .” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito (Remix)”

23. “. . . send me your location . . .” — Khalid, “Location”

24. “. . . I’m ready to jump out the window . . .” — Big Sean, “Jump Out the Window”

25. “. . . there’s no crying in the club . . .” — Camila Cabello, “Crying in the Club”

26. “. . . why is everything so heavy?” — Linkin Park feat. Kiiara, “Heavy”

27. “. . . you’ll always be by my side . . .” — Zara Larsson & MNEK, “Never Forget You”

28. “. . . don’t be afraid to catch feelings . . .” — Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, & Big Sean, “Feels”

29. “. . . the clock is ticking . . .” — Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

30. “. . . you wrecked my whole world when you came . . .” — Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

31. “. . . strip that down for me . . .” — Liam Payne feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down”

32. “. . . I make money moves . . .” — Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

33. “. . . give me some good news, baby . . .” — Ocean Park Standoff, “Good News”

34. “. . . I was busy thinking about boys . . .” — Charli XCX, “Boys”

35. “. . . my left stroke just went viral . . .” — Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

36. “. . . I’m not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts . . .” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

37. “. . . you woke up with me . . .” — Bryson Tiller, “Don’t Get Too High”

38. “. . . I just want some ice on my wrist so I look better when I dance . . .” — Ayo & Teo, “Rolex”

39. “. . . just stop your crying . . .” — Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”

40. “. . . live it up for the weekend . . .” — Brantley Gilbert, “The Weekend”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Amazon-Alexa-Top-40-Lyric-Requests-2017-44359073

Share

More Celebrity News: