The Sweet and (Sort of) Relatable Ways Royal Couples Have Met

Hands up: who met their partner in a bar, through work, or at college? At the Olympics, perhaps? No? Just Princess Anne, then. Some members of the royal family have met their spouses in ordinary circumstances, while others have locked eyes for the first time at some very fancy-pants events. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew all knew their future spouses for years before reuniting and clicking, while others were all the subjects of fix-ups. Take a look at how the royals meet their matches when swiping right is not an option.

43149869

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/How-Royal-Couples-Have-Met-44306554

Share

More Celebrity News: