Taylor Swift’s Studded Combat Boots Will Have You Saying, “Baby, Let the Games Begin”
Taylor Swift’s recent street style has proven that the “Old Taylor” really is dead. The singer was seen holding hands with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in New York. Taylor styled a yellow and black tartan coat by Public School with a pair of combat boots that featured studs and gold zippers. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble, and shop similar versions of her boots for your closet, too.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Taylor-Swift-Wearing-Black-Studded-Combat-Boots-44348854