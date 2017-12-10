Taylor Swift Has a Sweet Night Out With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn in NYC

Taylor Swift is clearly smitten. The Reputation singer was all smiles while holding hands with her British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, following her Z100 Jingle Ball performance on Friday night. According to US Weekly, Joe was there to support the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer who threw a private party backstage at Madison Square Garden before taking the stage.

The couple, who first met at the 2016 Met Gala and have been dating since May, reportedly left the star-studded holiday event together. Although Taylor has kept relatively mum about her relationship with Joe so far, that hasn’t stopped fans from paying close attention to all of the details she’s revealed about their relationship in her music. Keep reading to see more photos from Taylor and Joe’s sweet night out ahead.

44178966

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Taylor-Swift-Joe-Alwyn-Out-NYC-December-2017-44348949

Share

More Celebrity News: