Take Back Control of Your News Feed With Facebook’s New Snooze Feature

There’s never been a civil way to handle that twice-removed aunt or former childhood bestie who cannot help themselves from oversharing on Facebook. You know the one I’m talking about, that person who constantly posts photos of the same thing (a pet, a child, their meals) and clogs up your News Feed day after day. The statement that unfriending them would make is just not worth the headache, and honestly, you love to see what they’re up to, but you don’t want to be inundated with that (pet, child, meal) every time you open up Facebook. Well, as of Dec. 15, we finally have a way to properly filter our News Feeds — all while being completely invisible to those social media offenders who drive us up the wall.

The new feature is called Snooze, and it allows you to hide all posts from any given Facebook friend for 30 guilt-free days. The best part, though, is that you’re not actually unfriending or blocking the individual — so while your News Feed gets a little breathing room and you get more visibility on what your other friends are doing, you can always view that person’s profile directly and see all of what you’re not seeing in your News Feed on your own time. The process is also simple; in the drop-down menu on the top-right corner of any post, click “Snooze” — and voila, you’ve just taken a much-needed step toward restoring your social media sanity.

Oh, and did we mention that this works for groups and pages as well? If you’re tired of hearing about the same old bad news from a website but don’t want to permanently kiss it goodbye, it’s super easy to just Snooze it, too. Ultimately, it’s the first time we’ve been able to have this level of control over what we see day to day in the News Feed, and I can’t recommend highly enough that you test out some social hygiene over the holidays and see what your life would be like without feeling super jealous of your friend who travels the world or that page that constantly shows you delectable dishes that will kill your Winter diet. Unlike most things in 2017, it’s a temporary decision that you can extend if you so choose — so don’t be afraid to take the plunge, and give Snooze a whirl today.

