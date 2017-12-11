Stassi Schroeder is proof that you don’t need to have a face full of makeup to look simply stunning! The Vanderpump Rules star touched down in Australia with her friend and was spotted looking gorgeous on her way out of the airport with minimal to no coverup on her beautiful face. Click through to see the pics!

The post Stassi Schroeder Rocks No Makeup As She Touches Down In Australia With A Friend! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: https://okmagazine.com/photos/stassi-schroeder-no-makeup-australia-photos/

Share

More Celebrity News: