You’ll be getting a “pending request” popup if you aren’t following Selena Gomez already on Instagram. She just made her account private, causing her millions of fans to speculate over why she made such a drastic social media decision. Before she made the change, the “Wolves” singer posted a cryptic message about a recent Billboard Magazine story about her, prompting her followers to believe this had something to do with it! Click-through for the details.

The post Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Account Private After Posting Cryptic Message! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: https://okmagazine.com/photos/selena-gomez-instagram-private-photos/

Share

More Celebrity News: