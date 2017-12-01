Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

After months of keeping their romance low-key, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have gone public!

The couple made their first appearance as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City on Thursday. Though the Avengers: Infinity War actress, 32, and the Saturday Night Live star, 35, walked the red carpet separately, they posed for photos together inside the soirée.

Johansson was all smiles dressed in a strapless red vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown as Jost opted for a black tuxedo and color coordinated bowtie.

The pair were first romantically linked in May when they were spotted kissing at the NBC show’s season finale afterparty. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying numerous nights out together.

In September, Jost opened up about his romance with the mother of one, revealing he feels “very lucky.”

“She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he said at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

That same month, Johansson and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, finalized their divorce and settled their custody dispute. The former couple shares a daughter, 3-year-old Rose Dorothy.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s told PEOPLE. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

And another source close to the couple echoed similar sentiments. “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types,” the source shared. “She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”

Via: http://people.com/movies/scarlett-johansson-colin-jost-make-first-public-appearance-as-a-couple/

Share

More Celebrity News: