Royal Aunt Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Maternal Instincts (and Her Post-Wedding Lob!)

Pippa Middleton‘s royal aunt skills were on display when she met with young patients at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on Tuesday.

Middleton, who is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, spread some early holiday cheer as she met with children and their families during the hospital visit.

The stylish newlywed wore a fitted navy turtleneck (à la style twin Meghan Markle!) and a colorful striped midi skirt. She styled her post-wedding lob in loose waves. She debuted the fresh haircut soon after she returned from her honeymoon with new husband James Matthews.

Middleton, who is the proud aunt to Prince George and Princess Charlotte (and a soon-to-arrive new royal baby!), was all smiles as she introduced herself to the young patients and looked at ease as she got to know each of them personally.

She shared a particularly sweet moment with 3-year-old Daniel Tomsett, from Gloucester, who gave her with a handmade Christmas card.

She also met 4-week-old Leo Nicholls and his mother, Aimee Roberts, who benefit from the hospital treatment.

Middleton became an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation in 2014 and has participated in many fundraising events.

Kate Middleton‘s younger sister has kept a low profile since her nuptials in May. She and her financier husband said their “I dos” in a stunning private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on May 20.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry.

