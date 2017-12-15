Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Surprises Kim Zolciak with a Personalized Gingerbread House

They both have over-the-top houses but Khloé Kardashian gifted Kim Zolciak-Biermann with some edible real estate!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, surprised the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, with a massive personalized gingerbread house that featured all the names of her family members including husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids: daughters Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, and Kaia, 4, as well as sons KJ, 6, and Kash, 5, and Kane, 4.

“This seriously has only been in my house maybe for 15 hours from the amazing Khloé and where are all these little candies going? The presents are missing!” Zolciak-Biermann said in one of her videos shared on Instagram Story Thursday.

The two-story creation hails from Solvang Bakery in California, Kardashian’s go-to shop for her annual Christmas gingerbread houses. What’s better than a spectacular custom piece you can display all month?

And Zolciak-Biermann caught one of her kids red-handed that same day.

“Ariana what are you doing? Ariana, who’s eating all the candy?” the Don’t Be Tardy star said as her second eldest child tried to blame the missing sweets on Kroy.

Personalized gingerbread houses have been a favorite Christmas gift and family tradition for the Kardashian-Jenners, and it appears to be spreading to their famous friends this year.

Earlier this month, Khloé, whom multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE is expecting her first child – a boy – with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was surprised with her very own personalized gingerbread house similar to the ones she had been gifting.

Two weeks ago, the mother-to-be shared Snapchat videos from her and Thompson’s Cleveland home, showing off the custom gingerbread residence she got from momager Kris Jenner.

“Let me tell you how cute my mom is. Look at this gingerbread house — she added Gabbana! And look, they put a little dog. I mean, how cute is my mom and the bakery?” Khloé said in one of her videos.

Last year, Kris gave Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all their very own enormous personalized gingerbread house with the names of their individual family members.

