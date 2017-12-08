Nike’s First Pro Hijab Is Landing in Stores Sooner Than Originally Planned

Earlier this year, Nike announced it was in the process of developing a high-performance hijab for Muslim women athletes. The sportswear brand originally planned to launch the Nike Pro Hijab in spring 2018 — but it looks like it will land in customers’ hands sooner than originally planned.

Starting on December 1st, select retailers in North American, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East began carrying the pull-on Pro Hijab, and it will hit nike.com in January (you can sign up online to receive a notification when it becomes available).

When developing the inclusive athletic piece, the Nike Pro team (the ones who develop athletes’ base layers) aimed to create an “inconspicuous, almost like a second skin” to better serve the needs of Muslim female athletes. This in particular is made of lightweight, super stretchy polyester and comes in two colors, black and obsidian, which were chose to accommodate athlete requests for neutral colors (though white and gray will be unveiled in January). It’s also available in two sizes, XS/S and M/L.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Nike tapped German boxer Zeina Nassar, champion fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad to not only star in the campaign, but also provide valuable feedback about the product’s functionality during its development.

“It really sunk in how much my previous hijab was hindering my performance when I tried the Nike Pro Hijab,” Muhammad said in a release. “Suddenly, I could hear, I wasn’t as hot and it felt like my body was able to cool itself down better and faster.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 Stylish Travel Essentials All Fashion Girls Swear By

She continued, “The Nike Pro Hijab will help advance the conversation around hijabs and Muslim women in sports and further make sports an inclusive space.”

Are you excited to see Nike launch the Pro Hijab? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Via: http://people.com/style/nike-pro-hijab-launch/

Share

More Celebrity News: