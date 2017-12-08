Michelle Tanner — Er, Ashley Olsen — Makes a Rare Appearance With Her TV Dad, Bob Saget

i

It’s a mini Full House reunion! Ashley Olsen stepped out for a rare public appearance to reunite with her former costar and TV dad, Bob Saget, and we can barely handle the nostalgia. Ashley, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner with her twin, Mary-Kate, in the classic sitcom, attended the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraising event in New York City to support Bob, who appeared to be involved with planning the charitable gathering.

It looks like Bob is just as excited about their reunion as we are, as the 61-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo from the event with the caption: “So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my SclerodermaResearch.org Foundation @SRFcure Event as she has all these years.” Ashley and Bob were joined by TV host John Oliver, who performed at the charity event, along with musician Adam Duritz and comedian George Lopez.

If only we could convince Ashley and Mary-Kate to join the Fuller House cast!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashley-Olsen-Bob-Saget-Charity-Event-December-2017-44344554

Share

More Celebrity News: