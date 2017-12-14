Meghan Markle’s Christmas Outfit Is About to Consume Your Thoughts and Sell Out Instantly

It’s been confirmed: Meghan Markle’s spending Christmas with Prince Harry. But not just alone in their cottage — they’ll be joining in on the royal family’s traditions at Sandringham Estate. After Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William, she spent the holidays with her own family. But times are changing, and it appears Meghan marches to the beat of her own drum, and we’re not just referring to routines and rituals.

In fashion, Meghan manages to mix in some popular brands at Kensington Palace, but her signature look seems to be a bit more laid-back. (Meghan caused a stir when she chose a tote bag over a clutch for her first official appearance.) So, what will she choose to put on for a public occasion as weighty as Christmas? Ahead, you can see what Kate and Pippa Middleton have worn at church services past and read up on some of our predictions.

Will Meghan be styled, yet again, by BFF Jessica Mulroney? Only time will tell. But one thing we do know for sure is that ladies will be searching the internet for her outfit — and probably shopping it too.

