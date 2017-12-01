Matt Lauer Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Claims Lead to Today Show Firing

Former Today show host Matt Lauer issued an apology on Nov. 30, after sexual misconduct claims and a subsequent review by NBC News, led to his termination from the role he had held for more than two decades. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he wrote in a statement. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Though the news that Lauer had been fired was initially reported early in the morning of Nov. 29, several hours later Variety released a more detailed account of the accusations, the result of a two month-long investigation by the publication. Lauer addressed the claims directly in his statement, saying “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort,” he continued. “It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

The statement was read aloud on the Today show, where Savannah Guthrie was joined by Hoda Kotb for the second day in a row. “It’s a difficult morning here, again,” Kotb told the audience. “Our top story is once again about our former colleague.”

