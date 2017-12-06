Mariah Carey Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Stage — and Her Twins! — During Christmas Concert in N.Y.C.

All Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wanted on Tuesday evening was each other!

The couple showed major PDA during her All I Want for Christmas Is You concert at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. At one point during the Citi-sponsored Live Nation event, Carey’s backup dancer beau, 33, brought her to her microphone and dipped her in a passionate dance move before they exchanged sultry looks during “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Other classic Mariah hits on the night’s set list included “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.”

“Thank you for being here for me for so long. I really truly appreciate it,” the elusive chanteuse, 47, told her Lambs in the crowd.

Carey and Tanaka have been linked professionally for over a decade, and started dating in fall 2016 with the star subtly confirming their relationship in February. They briefly split in April but got back together a month later.

Carey also surprised fans when she brought out her 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan as backup vocalists while belting out her new Christmas song “The Star” from the Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry-voiced animated movie of the same name.

“Look at ‘em—so tiny, Dem Babies!” the proud mother of two gushed.

For the past few years, Monroe and Moroccan have joined their famous mother on stage during her Christmas concert series.

Carey officially kicked off her holiday tour at the Upper West Side music venue on Dec. 2 after canceling the first three shows due to doctor’s orders. Soon, she will head off to Paris, Manchester, London and Las Vegas for the rest of the tour.

Carey’s international tour was originally scheduled to launch in Canada on Nov. 17, but two days prior, she announced on Twitter she had to postpone the start date due to a “lovely upper respiratory infection.”

The pop icon, whose 1994 Merry Christmas album has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, recently sat down with PEOPLE Now to refute her nickname as the “Queen of Christmas.”

“I don’t accept that name because I feel like it’s ,” Carey said. “I humbly thank them and I do have an extraordinary love for the holiday season, and it is the best time of the year.”

