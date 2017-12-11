Let This Girl’s Letter to Santa Serve as a Reminder of What the Holiday Season Is All About

“My 8-year-old daughter left this note for our Elf, Twinkle, to take to Santa. When I found it, my heart melted, and I…

With online retailers pushing holiday sales and free shipping, malls bustling with stressed-out shoppers, and every other TV commercial advertising toys, games, and other gifts your whole family would love to receive this year, it gets hard to recall the true meaning of the season — whether you’re religious or not. If you (like me) need a solid reminder of what the holidays should really be all about, this little girl’s unconventional letter to Santa is sure to do the trick.

“Since you’ve been giving us presents every year, this year I ask for nothing,” starts 8-year-old Nadia’s letter, which she left for her Elf on the Shelf, Twinkle, to bring to Santa. “I have toys, a home, family, and love, so this year I want to make you something. Tell me what you want this year and I’ll make it.”

Nadia’s sweet letter offering Santa a DIY gift was shared to the Love What Matters Facebook page by her parent, who explained that when they saw it, they were proud that their daughter recognized the meaning of the season.

“When I found it, my heart melted, and I cried,” her parent wrote. “Our favorite holiday is Christmas, and I’ve always tried to instill the true spirit of Christmas into each of my daughters. Christmas is about love, happiness, and, overall, family. There are times that we doubt ourselves as parents. There are times that we wonder if we’re doing a good enough job raising good people. She has learned that family is everything and love is more important than gifts under a tree. She has learned the spirit of giving. So, relax, Santa! Enjoy your moment to be pampered. This Christmas, we’re giving back!”

