Khloe Kardashian Wants to Give Birth in L.A. and Is Planning a ‘Low-Key’ Baby Shower

Khloé Kardashian is excitedly preparing for her baby’s arrival.

The mom-t0-be, who is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is already planning where to give birth, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE.

“Khloé wants to give birth in L.A. That’s the plan right now,” the source says. “For Christmas, Khloé wants to be with her family.”

Despite wanting to be close to mom Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kardashian for Christmas, the mom-to-be might have to spend the holidays away from them if she wants to also be with Thompson.

“Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart,” the source says. “Either way, they are spending New Year’s together.”

Either way, she will have time to celebrate her pregnancy with family soon with plans for her baby shower underway.

“Khloé seems very happy,” the source says. “She doesn’t really talk about the baby. She hasn’t had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled.”

The source adds that Kardashian’s sisters and mother are organizing the event, which she wants “to be low-key like Kylie’s.”

On Monday, Kardashian shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram with a throwback photo from her 33rd birthday party this summer.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“The day I met you, my life changed,” she captioned the black and white photo booth snap of the duo kissing. “Thank you my love!”

While Kardashian has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE she and Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy together — due to arrive in early 2018. This will be Kardashian’s first child, while Thompson is also dad to son Prince Oliver, who turns 1 this month. The pair has been dating since September 2016.

RELATED: All the Ways the Kardashians Have Been Hiding Their Baby Bumps

A source previously told PEOPLE those close to the Good American co-founder and Thompson are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” the source said of Kardashian, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009-16.

“But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” the source added. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian isn’t the only one in her family expecting a baby. Older sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting a baby girl via surrogate (her third child with husband Kanye West) and sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a daughter (with boyfriend Travis Scott). All are “due around the same,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

“Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it,” the source added of the sisters.

Via: http://people.com/babies/khloe-kardashian-wants-to-give-birth-in-los-angeles/

Share

More Celebrity News: