Khloé Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Learn to ‘Feel Comfortable’ Around Guns After Stalker Issues

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are taking their security into their own hands.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians focused largely on the two sisters’ decision to learn how to take care of themselves — and, if necessary, shoot a gun — due to the fact that they are “so targeted.”

Kendall, 20, confessed that she finds a different stalker lingering outside her home at least twice a week, which means her security guards have been advising her to stay inside. Not to mention, her house was recently robbed — while she was home with friends — and she had “every single piece of jewelry stolen,” including a ton of “sentimental things.”

“The conversation of safety has really changed in my family,” acknowledged Kendall, referencing her own scares and sister Kim Kardashian West‘s robbery at gunpoint in October 2016 in Paris.

After deciding to learn how to be “knowledgable to know how to protect ourselves,” Kendall and Khloé, 33, relayed their decision to Kim, 37. But the mother of three strongly disagreed with the idea of keeping a gun in the house, and advised them against it.

“That’s what you have security for,” she told them.

Asked if, given the chance, she would have reached for a gun to protect herself during her own traumatic heist, Kim said no, insisting, “I’m not Lara Croft.”

“I personally don’t feel comfortable with that,” she added.

Nevertheless, Kendall and Khloé took a trip to a gun range, where they received a few educational guidelines, as well as practiced holding and shooting different handguns.

“This is something that we feel like we need to do in order for us to sleep better at night,” said Khloé, gripping the weapon as she practiced her shot.

“I can’t believe that Khloé like, jumps into this and is so comfortable,” Kendall said. “I’ve obviously been a to a shooting range before, but it’s literally scaring me so bad, I’m hiding behind a wall.”

“I’m super happy Kendall and I went to the gun range,” Khloé said. “I feel truly educated on holding a gun, how to load a gun. I’m proud that we did that.”

Ultimately, however, both sisters decided against purchasing their own handguns after dialing into a conference call with Everytown, a U.S. nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

“It was just a lot of numbers and scary and a little overwhelming and dark to think about,” Khloé said. “I think the answer is not to add more guns into the world.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

