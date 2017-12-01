Kelly Clarkson Calls Herself a ‘Badass Mom’ and Reveals Performing With Pink Was Her Most Powerful Moment This Year

Kelly Clarkson is empowering all women — including herself.

The “Piece by Piece” singer, 35, accepted the Powerhouse award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event Thursday night and called for female artists to strive to support and lift each other up.

Clarkson opened up about working with women in the music industry, especially her recent 2017 American Music Awards collaborator Pink, and how women should come together.

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” she said about Pink. “I just want to talk about the women who really inspired me. I was so excited to perform with her because I was such a huge fan of hers since the ’90s.”

“It was more or less a positive situation of women coming together and not getting pitted against each other,” she said of their opening performance at the AMAs. “I’m so tired. I’m so tired as a mother by watching it. Just accept the fact that there is room for everyone.”

She continued, “Pink and I, we’re both big vocalists and I love her record — I was pre-ordering it. I’m a huge fan. There’s room for everyone. That’s my real goal… to remind everyone that there’s room for everyone. We’ve got to start respecting each other first and not with the beef. There are so many women before us that work so hard for us to have these opportunities and these blessings bestowed upon us.”

“I think was the most powerful moment for me in 2017, other than being a mom,” she revealed. “I’m a badass mom. Or least I aim to be.”

“Awards are great, I’m very, very flattered, but I think its more the way you surround yourself, the way you lift people up and that kind of stuff comes back to you,” she said.

Clarkson shares two children with husband Brandon Blackstock: 3-year-old daughter River Rose and 19-month-old son Remington Alexander.

with reporting by MELODY CHIU

