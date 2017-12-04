Kat Von D’s New Studded Kiss Lipsticks Are in a Color You Probably Weren’t Expecting

A post shared by Mely (@_mely2) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

The social event of this season just might be the 40-percent-off sale that’s happening on Kat Von D’s Studded Kiss Lipstick right now. If you recall, back in October, the brand announced a blowout discount that reduced the lauded lipstick’s price from $21 to $12.

We truly hope you’ve hit it up in a major way, because once those shades sell out, the collection will be replaced by a brand-new, vegan formula that will thankfully still smell like crème brulée. We just got a first peek of the shade, and it might surprise you — big time!

True, it’s hard to be shocked by anything the unpredictable brand does these days. After all, when you announce an eyeliner collaboration with Green Day, the sky is truly the limit to what you can accomplish. If Kat’s known for anything, it’s for her eclectic shade range. Heck, her Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks ($20) come in 42 colors — but even that collection doesn’t feature Studded Kiss’s new color.

43714296

That’s because the first new lipstick of the line is White Out, a Winter-ready ivory that comes in a frosty tube to match. The other big news is that this new formula will have a more opaque crème base, as opposed to the former’s softer antioxidant complex.

There’s no word yet on a potential release date, other than “2018″ — so unfortunately this won’t qualify as a Christmas stocking stuffer. We also don’t know if the price will change or stay the $21 we’ve come to know, love, and proactively take out of our paycheck so we can hoard Studded Kiss. Until we find out, why don’t you take this as an opportunity to scoop up one (or more) of the discounted old ones? We’ve reached out to the brand for more information, but until then, in with the new!

43272088

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Kat-Von-D-Studded-Kiss-New-White-Vegan-Lipstick-44325125

Share

More Celebrity News: