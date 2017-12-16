Just a Ton of Photos of Shahid Kapoor That Will Leave You in a Puddle of Drool

Say hello to Shahid Kapoor. The 36-year-old Indian actor was recently crowned the sexiest Asian man of 2017 in a poll, replacing eye-candy favorite Zayn Malik, who has held the title since 2015. While we could count all the ways Shahid — who is married and the proud father of a gorgeous little girl — is deserving of his new title, we’ll let you scroll through these photos to see why he needs to be your new crush, no commentary necessary. Caution: a few of these photos will have you gasping for air.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Shahid-Kapoor-Hottest-Photos-44369023

