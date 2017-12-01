Jennifer Lopez Says Her Upcoming Album Helped ’Repair’ Her Relationship with Ex Marc Anthony

Seeing your ex again, let alone working with them, might be a difficult situation – but not for Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony.

During an appearance on Spotify’s ¡Viva Latino! podcast on Thursday, Lopez, 48, discussed how she and Anthony, 49, “repaired” their relationship after their split in 2011 by working on her upcoming Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez.

“It actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again,” she said. “Because when we first started working together, it’s how we met… we met working. And so we remembered that, like, oh right, we connect on this level of music.”

“And that’s what the album came out of,” she added.

Since their separation, the two have been supportive of each others’ artistic pursuits, and their collaboration has influenced some of their music choices, as it did when Lopez recorded a version of Anthony’s hit “Vivir Mi Vida” as a tribute to his mother, Guillermina Quiñones, who passed away in July.

“The first thing that came to my mind, because Marc’s mom had just passed away, you know, my kids’ grandma, was ‘Vivir Mi Vida.’ And I thought, ‘I think that’s a good song to sing right now,’” Lopez said. “But, in a different way. Not in the kind of up-tempo, rhythmic, salsa way that Marc did it, but in a way where you really hear the words to that song, which is, you know, you have one life and you have to live it.”

Lopez and Anthony share two children, 9-year-old twins Emme and Max. The “On the Floor” singer began dating former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, in March and the two have since then focused their energies on traveling together and spending time with their combined families.

Via: http://people.com/music/jennifer-lopez-working-with-marc-anthony-repaired-their-relationship/

