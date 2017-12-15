If You Blink, You Might Miss This Celebrity Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The following contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

When we heard rumors that Justin Theroux would appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we refused to get our hopes up. After all, we already had the introduction of adorable porgs — having The Leftovers star in the film seemed too good to be true! But after finally catching a screening of the eighth installment of the iconic sci-fi franchise, we’re able to officially confirm that Theroux does appear in Star Wars . . . but if you blink (or take an ill-timed bathroom break), you just might miss him.

For those looking out for a Theroux sighting, we’ve got the scoop. The actor appears in a casino scene when Finn and his new companion, Rose, go hunting for a “slicer” who can help them hack a system inside a First Order ship. Since Theroux’s character has more interest in gambling with beautiful women than helping “rebel scum,” we only catch a short glimpse of him chatting with ladies at a game table, dressed in a flashy black-and-white outfit that would make residents of The Hunger Games Capitol proud. Thanks to a flamboyant mustache and those recognizable cheekbones, you should be able to spot Theroux when Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) do — without the threat of First Order soldiers hunting you and your friends.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Justin-Theroux-Cameo-Star-Wars-Last-Jedi-44363971

