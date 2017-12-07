Hugh Laurie Wants to Save One Family’s Christmas After Presents Were Mistakenly Sent to His Home

Just call him a Christmas angel!

Hugh Laurie is trying to save a family’s Christmas after their holiday gifts were incorrectly sent to his home. The former House actor, 58, shared a photo of the gifts on Twitter Wednesday and asked the public for help in finding to whom the gifts belonged to.

“Doting parent/uncle/aunt – I was sent your parcel by mistake, and can’t find any way of sending it back to Amazon to make sure you get it. If you can name the third item, I’ll post it to you direct,” he wrote.

Doting parent/uncle/aunt – I was sent your parcel by mistake, and can’t find any way of sending it back to Amazon to make sure you get it. If you can name the third item, I’ll post it to you direct. pic.twitter.com/wserLQbyI9 — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) December 6, 2017

The British actor has played his fair share of odd or disturbed characters. He starred as Dr. Gregory House in the drama House from 2004 to 2012.

In 2016, Laurie played Richard Roper in the drama The Night Manager — a man who built an empire out of selling weapons to the highest bidder.

Despite his interesting and dark choice of characters, Laurie’s determination to return a family’s gifts likely comes from his own holiday experiences with wife Jo Green, whom he married in 1989, and their three children, Charles, William, and Rebecca.

Via: http://people.com/tv/hugh-laurie-receives-familys-christmas-presents/

