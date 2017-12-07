How to Wear Pantone’s Color of the Year For 2018 in 11 Easy Outfits

Pantone released its color of the year for 2018, and it’s . . . Ultra Violet! The news shouldn’t come as a complete surprise if you’ve been following the runway trends from Fashion Week. We saw a variety of purple hues from designers, most notably lavender touches for Spring/Summer 2018, and it won’t be long before every fashion girl finds a way to incorporate the color into her clothing. According to Pantone, Ultra Violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.” This sounds pretty accurate to us as we head into the new year. For those who simply can’t wait to try out the trend, we found 11 easy outfits to re-create right now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/How-Wear-Ultra-Violet-44341235

