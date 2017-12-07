How to Wear Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year

Pantone announced “Ultra-Violet” as the official 2018 Color of the Year, a bright, highlighter hue used throughout history to represent political symbolism. The shade has also been favorited by famous faces ranging from Prince to Queen Elizabeth and popped up often on the 2018 fashion runways. Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, told the Times that the bright purple shade “communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking.”

Pantone’s official definition of the color describes it as “complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.”

After the the Spring 2018 fashion cycle, trend forecasters even included the saturated purple color in their reports with design houses such as Gucci, Rochas, La Perla, Loewe and more sending brilliant ultra-violet looks down the catwalk. And while the regal blue-toned shade of purple seems a bit intimidating to wear in everyday life, working ultra-violet into your wardrobe is easier than it seems. We’ve even picked out six of our favorite styles to shop right now. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced fashionista, scroll down to see how you can rock the 2018 Color of the Year with confidence and ease.

Beginner:

Try adding an ultra-violet accessory to your look – like this block heel bootie. Rock them with your favorite jeans or a pretty floral midi dress.

Buy It! Topshop Harp Patent Ankle Boots, $160; topshop.com

Advanced:

Try out an ultra-violet separate – such as a sweater or these gorgeous velvet pants. Keep the rest of your look neutral by pairing them with black or navy.

Buy It! & Other Stories Belted Velvet Leggings, $115; stories.com

Buy It! Majorelle Brody Sweater Dress, $178; revolve.com

Risk-Taker:

If you love to experiment with color, try a bold statement coat, dress or jumpsuit. Red, pink and green are all fun colors to pair with this purple hue with and will certainly make a fun fashion statement.

Buy It! H&M Draped Dress, $29.99 (orig. 59.99); hm.com

Buy It! Missguided Purple Faux Fur Coat, $111; missguidedus.com

Buy It! Missguided Petite One Shoulder Cut Out Detail Jumpsuit, $72; asos.com

