Her Little Foodie! Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Photo of Luna in a Ramen Onesie — and We’ve Got the Details

Chrissy Teigen has raised her daughter Luna Simone to be a foodie just like her, and now she has the wardrobe to prove it too!

Having already dressed the 19-month-old – and soon-to-be big sister – in an avocado onesie, the Lip Sync Battle star next showed off her baby girl’s Cup Noodle-inspired bodysuit.

“Cute noodles,” Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child, captioned the photo of her child wearing the instant ramen-influenced design. (She even recently wore her famous mom’s Cravings cookbook onesie during the family’s Hawaii vacation!)

And your little one can match with Luna too — the Buzz Bear Studio Original Ramen Baby Outfit retails for $49 on Etsy!

Ranging from six sizes for three-month-old onesies to toddler T-shirts, the “Cute Noodles” design is hand-pressed on 100% cotton premium bodysuits and even comes with a ramen hat with yarns and decorated with felt carrot, onion and egg bits.

And ramen isn’t the only food item you can dress your child in! There’s sriracha, soy sauce, ketchup and mustard just to name a few.

Lastly, just in time for the Christmas season, you can also dress your baby up in a red holiday coffee cup onesie that even comes decorated with a green straw and coffee sleeve.

Via: http://people.com/babies/chrissy-teigen-luna-ramen-onesie/

