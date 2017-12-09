Hannah Davis Jeter was back on the red carpet after giving birth to her three-month-old daughter Bella Raine.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover model, 27, made her first post-baby event appearance on Friday at Sports Illustrated Presents a Sneak Peek of SI Swimsuit Island during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

SI Swimsuit Island will be a 3-day fundraising experience held in Miami in February 2018. The event will benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts to all islands affected this past hurricane season.

Jeter, who welcomed her first child with husband, MLB legend Derek Jeter in August, wore a white off-the-shoulder lace dress and nude sandals to the cocktail party held at W South Beach’s WET Pool.

She was first spotted out post-baby in October when the couple enjoyed a celebratory dinner together following the news that he was made co-owners of the Miami Marlins alongside Bruce Sherman.

The new parents announced their pregnancy in February, after tying the knot in July 2016.

In February, Jeter told PEOPLE about her excitement over becoming a parent to a baby girl.

“ both have two nephews right now we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years,” she said. “I’m not really a girly girl, but I’m gonna get there. I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”

Also at the event with the mother of one were gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Aly Raisman as well as models Kate Bock and Samantha Hoopes and rookies Chase Carter, Raven Lyn and Danielle Herrington.

Via: http://people.com/babies/hannah-jeter-makes-first-red-carpet-appearance-3-months-after-giving-birth-to-daughter/

