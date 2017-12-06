Facebook’s Newest Feature Is All About Getting to Know Your Friends Better

Facebook constantly tests and launches new functions across the massive platform on what feels like a near-daily basis. Despite that fact, it’s not all that common that the social media network adds a new function directly into our personal profiles. But on Dec. 5, that’s exactly what Facebook did with its newest feature — and it’s one that has the most social additions to the platform in years.

Did You Know seeks to let users share thoughtful, personal details with their friends according to prompts that are raised in the app and on Facebook.com. Questions about preferred superpowers, guilty pleasures, hidden talents, and secret loyalties are interwoven with more lighthearted questions about what it is one might do if they were to win the lottery. The feature not only populates in the News Feed, but it also shows up in a brand-new box below the photos on a user’s profile — and while you can of course choose to opt out of having these shared with your friends, the idea is to help you get to know your social friends a little better.

The feature is live now and easy to access using your mobile phone or browser. Just click into your personal profile, and then tap on the Did You Know section — from there, you’ll be able to tap through the questions that are available to you at this stage. You can also access Did You Know by clicking the “Try It” button on a friend’s post — and of course, you can use those funky new backgrounds we’re all loving so much to spice up the post when you set it to go live.

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Facebook and get answering those questions, and while you’re at it, be sure to update your Facebook profile anyway — it’s probably been far too long since you did that.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/How-Do-I-Use-Did-You-Know-Facebook-44331362

Share

More Celebrity News: