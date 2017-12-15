Drake Reveals Crush on Angelina Jolie as He Jokes That She Stood Him Up on a Date

It seems Drake missed out on a date with one of Hollywood’s leading ladies.

The “Hot Line Bling” singer shared a funny Instagram post on Thursday sitting alone at a table and looking morose.

The 31-year-old wrote in the caption, “Stood Me Up,” along and tagged Angelina Jolie (or at least he tried, as he actually tagged a fan site).

While this infatuation is just playing out in the musician’s mind and on his social media, in real life he is no stranger to pursuing a Hollywood actress.

In 2016, the rapper and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together a few times and featured on each others’ Instagram accounts (including a cuddly picture of the two shared by Lopez), with sources telling PEOPLE at the time the mother of twins seemed “smitten” with him.

While the relationship didn’t last long, an insider close to the rapper told PEOPLE this between them were “never very serious.”

“They like one another and had fun together,” the source said.

Drake has also been romantically linked to his frequent collaborator Rihanna and tennis ace Serena Williams.

Via: http://people.com/music/drake-reveals-crush-on-angelina-jolie/

