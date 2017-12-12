Did Steve Harvey Just Copy Kris Jenner’s Most Famous Christmas Decoration?

Steve Harvey’s Christmas decorations have a lot in common with another TV personality’s famous holiday installation.

The Steve! host shared a photo on Instagram showing off his “Blue Christmas” themed display, featuring a large flocked (that’s faux-snow-covered) tree decked out in oversize ornaments framed by a pair of life-size metal-and-glass penguins.

The latter calls to mind a certain full-scale animal inhabitant of Kris Jenner’s Los Angeles home: a giant, red polar bear that graced the Kardashian momager’s entryway last year and served as the center of selfie activity during her star-studded annual Christmas Eve party.

The reason Harvey and Jenner’s glitzy arctic creatures look so similar? They come from the same creative genius: Four Seasons Beverly Hills Artistic Director, Jeff Haynes-Leatham.

Haynes-Leatham, who recently married Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes in a ceremony officiated by Kris, is the KarJenner family’s go-to holiday pro. He dreamed up Kris’s “Kandyland-chic” theme in 2015 (adding the bear in 2016) and decked out Kylie’s 20-foot baby pink-themed tree this year.

Harvey’s evergreen, though presumably a slightly more manageable size, sports the same signature mix of average and extremely oversize ornaments and snow-covered branches as Kylie’s, though the talk show host went for a moodier palette of black, blue and teal balls.

But there’s likely no hard feelings about the two families’ similar holiday set-ups. Kris appeared on Harvey’s show in late November, perhaps just in time to give him the first gift of Christmas: the card of her in-house elf.

