Dad-to-Be John Stamos Gets Emotional About Fatherhood with a Throwback Dedicated to His ‘Pops’

John Stamos is looking to his “hero” for fatherhood inspiration.

The Fuller House star, who recently revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that he was expecting his first child with his fiancée Caitlin McHugh, shared a heartwarming throwback photo on Instagram Friday of his own father as he gushed about his unborn child.

In the black and white photo, a young Stamos stands on his father Bill Stamos’ hand as the older man lifts him into the air.

“I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all! #Balance #BillStamos#Hero,” Stamos, 54, wrote in the caption.

The actor’s father passed away in 1998 and his mother, Loretta, passed away in 2014.

The actor revealed to PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in this week’s cover story that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past — and everything just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” the Fuller House star said.

McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid ‘ and I said, ‘Why?’” Stamos recalled, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

After almost two years of dating, Stamos and the model and actress, 31, were engaged Oct. 22 at Disneyland — one of Disney Parks super fan McHugh‘s favorite places.

The actor made a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged Stamos to “just ask the girl.”

“The happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told PEOPLE. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he said, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

