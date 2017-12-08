Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of December 8
- Last Thursday, Stacey Bendet, Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, and Sara Foster celebrated the launch of AO.LA, the new west-coast inspired denim collection by Stacey Bendet, with an intimate dinner at the House on Sunset in West Hollywood. Guests got inked by an on-site tattoo artist while enjoying an acoustic performance by Scout Willis.
- Oh, baby! Now you can pamper your little one with WaterWipes, made using 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract. New mom Whitney Port has partnered with the brand to spread the message that it’s gentle and safe enough even for newborns. Available at leading drugstores, or go to waterwipes.com for buying info.
- Singer-songwriter James Arthur performs at the Pepsi Sound Drop at Haus in New York City.
- Laverne Cox is all smiles while visiting Charmin’s Restrooms in Times Square.
- Cody and Alli Simpson cheer on their little brother Tom as he takes on Activision’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.
- John Frieda® Hair Care and Tinashe celebrate the iconic Frizz Ease® line in L.A.
- Lea Michele speaks to teen female athletes about the benefits of staying in sports as part of Gatorade’s Sisters in Sweat initiative at the Versus premiere event, hosted at Awesomeness HQ.
- Singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias Jr.attended a Private Dinner for Westime at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL last Thursday. The Spanish crooner was joined by his friends for the festive night, as they enjoyed surf ‘n’ turf with wine pairing overlooking the gorgeous Downtown Miami skyline. The night ended with karaoke, naturally.
- Becca Tilley was spotted trying IT Cosmetics who were on-hand in the lounge to take care of all the celebs beauty needs at the star-packed iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 Gift Lounge presented by Fujifilm Instax at The Forum in Los Angeles.
- Ayesha Curry is cooking up some healthy dishes for her famous family this holiday season with Mellow, the first-ever smart sous-vide machine with built-in refrigeration. Ayesha was seen posing with her new Mellow, looking very excited for the new toy! But, she isn’t keeping Mellow to herself. In partnership with Homemade, her subscription based meal kit service, Ayesha will be giving away two Mellows a week to her fans throughout the holiday season.
- Alison Sweeney (pictured below) gifts Arm & Hammer Spinbrush in her family’s stockings this holiday season.
- Jane Krakowski, Johnny Weir and more attended the annual Tree Lighting Skate-tacular timed to World AIDS Day in support of (RED) at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.
- On Sunday, ASOS Magazine celebrated the launch of their Winter 2018 Party Issue with a dinner hosted by cover stars Chloe x Halle who were joined by their friends, family and Freeform’s Grown-ish cast members including Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Trevor Jackson, musician Diana Gordon and more at Eveleigh in West Hollywood, CA.
- Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a quiet dinner with a friend at Michelin Star restaurant Junoon over the weekend.
- Soccer star David Villa Sanchez celebrated his 36th birthday with tapas and paella at Socarrat in New York City.
- Victoria’s Secret model, Adriana Lima, was recently spotted wearing HOKA ONE ONE sneakers while walking outside with her boyfriend in workout attire while arriving at the gym.
- Kate Bosworth was spotted wearing the CAMPBELL cashmere pullover from NAKED Cashmere while catching a flight out of LAX on Monday.
- Dr. Dre and wife Nicole enjoyed a double date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. The couple sipped on Hendricks on the rocks, while sharing potatoes, rib-eye, brussel sprouts, and bread pudding with friends.
- Chrissy Metz from This is Us stopped by the PANDORA Jewelry booth at the Dress for Success Shop for Success event in L.A.
- Jaime King kicked off Art Basel 2017 in style at “The Art of Fashion” exhibit hosted by WWD and Belvedere Vodka in Miami’s Design District on Monday.
- Beth Stern and friends, including Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel Nicole, and animal advocate and award-winning author Jill Rappaport, hosted the Bash for the Bulldogs to benefit Long Island Bulldog Rescue at NYU Kimmel Center’s Rosenthal Pavilion in New York City on Monday.
- Nick Jonas left his workout in style and staying hydrated with JUST water in Beverly Hills on Monday.
- In the Fade leading lady Diane Kruger turned heads in a mini Halpern dress to celebrate the American premiere of the German drama at the MoMA in New York. Following the screening and Q&A, guests headed to Ma Peche, where they enjoyed dinner and wine, courtesy of Ruffino Wines.
- Sport stars including Amar’e Stoudemire and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath celebrated the opening of Miami’s longest running contemporary art fair, Art Miami on Tuesday. Stoudemire and Namath made a beeline to meet Art Miami Fair Director Nick Korniloff at 55 Bellechasse’s booth where join rock ‘n’ roll icon Jason Newsted of Metallica who was presenting his exhibition, RAWK, of which half of all sales will be donated to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.
- Rachel Reilly hosted an early morning Team API yoga session at Lake Balboa with body builder Aaron Reed, Big Brother friends Meg Maley (BB17) and Becky Burgess (BB17), Ryan Carrillo and actress Celina Molina.
- This past weekend, Brooklyn native and new WBO Super Welterweight Champion Sadam Ali celebrated his victory this weekend with family, friends and trainers at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Moxy Times Square. Even with a visibly bruised face, Ali stopped to take photos with any fan that approached him as he left Madison Square Garden and headed upstairs to the roof.
- Art Basel got off to a great start with Leonardo DiCaprio rolling into Wall in Miami with 40 people to kick off their art Basel event with artist Mr. brainwash who was joined by artist Daniel Mazzone.
- Paris Hilton attended Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises celebration of this year’s Ocean DriveArt Basel issue at Mana Contemporary in Wynwood, Miami.
- Tonya Harding attended the I, TONYA movie premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Following the premiere, movie stars such as Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Hauser and Caitlin Carver walked over to Liaison Restaurant + Lounge for the official after party. Guests enjoyed I, TONYA inspired SVEDKA Vodka cocktails such as the “Triple Axle” and “Ice Me Out.”
- Paris Hilton attended a private reception to honor famed photographer Jean Pigozzi‘s new series Charles and Saatchi: The Dogs, which was hosted by Galerie Gmurzynska’s Isabelle Bscher following the opening of Art Basel on Wednesday.
- Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and Million Dollar Listing‘s Matt Altman and Josh Altman attended the VIP preview of AQUA Art Miami on Wednesday.
- On Monday, NY Jets Running Back Matt Forteand wife Danielle Forte held a joint birthday celebration at longtime LES hotspot The Stanton Social. The birthday boy and girl were joined by a number of fellow Jets players including Josh McCown (Quarterback) and Jermain Kearse (Wide Receiver) and their wives.
- On Wednesday, DuJour’s Jason Binn, along with WellNEST’s Peder and Rachel Ash, hosted the kick off the Art Week Miami with cover star Sofia Richie at The Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. Richie arrived with boyfriend Scott Disick and took solo shots next to her DuJour cover. The two were seen chatting and kissing throughout the night within the crowd.
- Supermodels Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio (pictured below) had dinner at TAO Group’s newest restaurant Legasea located within Moxy Times Square.
- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules and Jax and Brittany appeared on THE MORNING BREATH with co-hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry(@GirlWithNoJob and @JackieOProblems).
- Rihanna, Flo Rida and Post Malone at the ever-popular Marquee Wednesday party.
- Nick Jonas hosted an advance screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in Los Angeles last Friday and was joined by guests and fans living with Type 1 diabetes through his global non-profit organization, Beyond Type 1, which he co-founded in 2015.
- Jennifer Lopez and co-star Vanessa Hudgens took tea and coffee to-go after filming a scene for their new movie Second Act inside a bustling Dean & DeLuca in SoHo.The production team lined the sidewalk outside as Hudgen’s browsed the isles of gourmet food items and waited for JLO.
- It-girl Bella Hadid turned heads tonight in London, but it’s not her denim pants that stole the show. The model looked stunning as she stepped out wearing THE sexiest boots of the season: the Drury Lane 100 by luxury footwear label, Liudmila.
- Recording artist, Miguel, hosted an intimate album release party for superfans that were selected by 1iota for the release of his forthcoming album, War & Leisure at the iHeartRadio Theater on Tuesday.
- Katrina Bowden and Lily Galichi seen at Cycle House for their charity ride to benefit the Greater West Hollywood Food Coalition on Sunday. The class was taught by the amazing Nichelle Hines.
- Katie Holmes showed up to support Jamie Foxx (pictured below) at the flagship store opening for designer sunglasses brand, Prive Revaux in New York City. Foxx is one of the “celebrity visionaries” behind the brand. Rapper Nicki Minaj, DJ Kid Capri and celebrity hairstylist, Marc Mena were amongst other celebrity guests who turned up to raise a glass of Casa Noble Tequila and celebrate the official opening.
- Vanderpump Rules‘ star Scheana Shay seen at Doheny Room for a friend’s birthday party.
- Sabina Gadecki and Elizabeth Mathis at Hyde Sunset for the Wilhelmina Models holiday Christmas Party on Saturday.
- Rachel Zoe and team celebrated with a “Let it Zoe” holiday shopping party featuring Carbonadi vodka cocktails on Thursday.
- Michael B. Jordan seen hanging out at the American Express Platinum House at Miami Art Week on Thursday.
- Award-winning actress Eva Longoria and music sensation Ricky Martin snapped selfies as they arrived in a LYFT to The Global Gift Foundation Gala in Miami. Martin co-hosted the night’s festivities with his long-time pal Longoria to help raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The duo joined forces to provide aid to the areas hit hard by this fall’s natural disasters.
- Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer & Jenna Dewan Tatum attended the Baby2Babylaunch event with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Emmanuelle Chriqui, among others, that took place at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.
- Cardi B, Diplo, Jeremy Scott, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, G Eazy, Caro Daur, Mia Moretti and more stopped by the launch of Moschino Gold Fresh Fragrance for an unforgettable evening of music, fashion, art and amazing Tanqueray No. TEN Gin & Juice cocktails.
- On Thursday evening, Perrier-Jouët champagne celebrated Art Basel at ORA Nightclub in Miami Beach. Fresh off the runway, Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor popped bottles of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque 2011, while DJ Mark Ronson spun tunes for the international crowd.
- Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were seen on Thursday at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The couple walked into the hotel hand-in-hand with friend Jonathan Cheban while supporting their friend, artist Alec Monopoly who launched his exhibit in the hotel’s Fontaine ballroom. The two were seen holding hands and being affectionate as they admired Monopoly’s work and chatted for a while. The exhibit will be open through Sunday, December 10 and is open to the public.
- RHOM Star Adrianna De Moura attended an evening to celebrate the opening of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), North Miami newest exhibition “How to Unlock a Portal” by Swedish artist Jacob Felländer.
- Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Owen Wilson & Jean Pigozzi attended The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach “Casamigos & Friends” event hosted by Barry Sternlict & Richard LeFrak during Art Basel 2017.
- Yara Shahidi (pictured below), star of ABC’s hit show Black-ishand the highly anticipated Grown-ish on Freeform, surprises 150 children from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines’ seventh annual Holiday in the Hangar Celebration at LAX on Wednesday.
