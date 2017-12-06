Celebrate Claire Underwood’s Sophisticated, Classic Style

She’s not exactly someone you’d want to take relationship advice from, but House of Cards’ Claire Underwood is no doubt a boss when it comes to power dressing. For five seasons, we’ve watched her broker her position from head of a nonprofit to First Lady, her style subtly evolving along the way, thanks to the handiwork of Robin Wright’s personal stylist, Kemal Harris, and luxe pieces from designers like Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, and Alexander McQueen.

With the news that season six will continue without Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright will step up to the plate in her role, no doubt maintaining a chic and polished look for Claire. Read on to look back at some of her strongest fashion moments on the Netflix series.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/House-Cards-Style-34108876

