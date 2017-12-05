Body of Missing Nebraska Woman Found 3 Weeks After She Went on Date with Woman She Met Online Tweet cgadmin

The body of a missing Nebraska woman was found late Monday evening – weeks after she went out on a date and never came home.

The parents of Sydney Loofe, who went missing on Nov. 15, confirmed their daughter’s body had been located Monday. They shared the devastating news on the family’s official Facebook page.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” the post read. “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the news, posting on their Facebook page, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Loofe family. Our office has been given confirmation, from family, that Sydney’s body has been found. No other details are known at this time.”

The 24-year-old went missing after she went on a date with someone she had met online, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE. Her family said she sent a friend a message on Snapchat before her date, but that when she didn’t show up for work the next day her friends became worried.

Since her disappearance, police pinged her cell phone near Wilber, Nebraska, about 40 miles away from her apartment in Lincoln.

A man and a woman identified as 23-year-old Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail, 51, were named as people of interest in Loofe’s case. They shared a video in late November titled, “our side of the story.”

“We’re not trying to defend anything, we’re not trying to make you believe anything,” Trail said while sitting with Boswell in what looks to be a parked car. “We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.”

Authorities have been unable to locate Boswell or Trail. (PEOPLE’s efforts to reach them have also been unsuccessful.)

Lincoln police have confirmed they are analyzing the video but declined to comment further on it. They have not discussed Trail and Bowell’s possible connection to Loofe’s case beyond describing them as people of interest.

In the video, Boswell said she and Loofe had gone on two dates, including one the night Loofe was last seen. Boswell claimed that on Nov. 15, she picked Loofe up from her home, drove around, went back to her house to smoke marijuana and when it was time for Loofe to go home, she asked Boswell to drop her off at a friend’s house.

“I haven’t heard from her since,” Boswell said in the video. “I just want the family to know that I’m truly sorry and I didn’t have anything to do with this and I hope that Sydney is found very soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl.”

“I pray for Sydney,” Trail said in the video, “I hope she’s found soon. I wish the family the best. I’m sorry that she wasn’t with you on Thanksgiving.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 402-441-6000.

Via: http://people.com/crime/body-of-missing-nebraska-woman-found-3-weeks-after-she-went-on-date-with-woman-she-met-online/

