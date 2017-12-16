Barack Obama in a Santa Hat and Leather Jacket Is the Only Present We Need This Year

There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

Step aside, mall Santa — Barack Obama is giving you a run for your money. On Dec. 14, former President Obama spent time at a Boys & Girls Club in Washington DC, handing out presents and spreading holiday cheer. According to the Washington Post, Obama Claus shook hands and greeted about 50 middle school students at their after-school program. Donning a “cool dad” leather jacket and a festive Santa hat, he’s clearly the most stylish Claus we’ve ever seen.

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities,” he wrote on Twitter. Well, based on the video that Obama’s communications director posted on Twitter, the children were equally as ecstatic to see him. We just have one question now that Obama’s returned from the North Pole: would he mind maybe going back to the White House?!

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R

— Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Barack-Obama-Visits-DC-Boys-Girls-Club-Santa-44368959

Share

More Celebrity News: