Already the Coolest Dad, Chance the Rapper Gushes Over His Daughter on Sesame Street

Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street today @chancetherapper! ☀️ #Season49 pic.twitter.com/y5cgQRWJJT

— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 12, 2017

Chance the Rapper stopped by Sesame Street to film an episode for the iconic show’s upcoming season — and it was almost unbearably adorable. While sitting with a few of his new puppet friends, the 24-year-old rapper gave a shout-out to his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Kensli. As if he wasn’t already the coolest dad, Chance sweetly promised to give Kensli a hug, a cookie, and quite possibly a unicorn when he gets home.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

Chance also couldn’t help but try out a few dad jokes. While chatting with Oscar the Grouch, Chance said, “Honestly, I’m just tired of people saying my music is trash.” If that’s any indication of how his Sesame Street episode will turn out, then we truly can’t wait.

pic.twitter.com/k5Qrv7KoDf

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chance-Rapper-Sesame-Street-2017-44360816

