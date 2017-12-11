All the Stars Were Aligned at the LA Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi had its first premiere in LA on Saturday, and it was definitely a star-studded affair. Lupita Nyong’o turned heads in an emerald green dress fit for a real-life princess, while Billie Lourd, whose late mom, Carrie Fisher, reprises her role as Leia in the film, stunned in a sleeveless metallic ensemble. The men on the carpet also cleaned up nicely with stars like John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Domhnall Gleeson donning perfectly tailored suits before they were joined by R2-D2 and C-3PO. (Yes, really!) While the film doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 15, these stunning photos from the LA movie premiere — and those EPIC trailers — will hold us over until then.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Star-Wars-Last-Jedi-LA-Premiere-2017-44350043

