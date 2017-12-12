All the Food Fenty Beauty’s Red Lip Stunna Lasts Through

With the release of Fenty Beauty’s universally flattering Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color ($24), Rihanna has combined two things the internet really, really loves: makeup and food. (Two households, both alike in viral dignity.) But this marriage of topics is one that hasn’t always been easy — any lipstick-wearing human knows that it’s damn near impossible to find a color that lasts through lunch.

Fortunately, Rihanna herself said she “wanted a lipstick that wouldn’t budge — even as you make out.” When your preferred smooching partner is a plate of spaghetti (carbs, come to Mama), the task is tricky. But according to our research — and the general consensus of the internet — Stunna is up to the challenge. Ahead, see Twitter’s definitive list of all the food it lasts through.

