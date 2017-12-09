9 Spaghetti Squash Recipes That Cut Carbs and Add Flavor

If you follow a gluten-free, Paleo, or Whole30 diet, chances are, you miss pasta. We don’t blame you. Heck, maybe you don’t follow any of these diets, but are just looking to lighten things up a bit. Say hello to your friend, the spaghetti squash. A great stand-in for noodles, spaghetti squash soaks up all the delicious flavors of the sauce it cooks with. Add to that its high fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin A content, and it’s a great veggie to have even if you’re a member of the I Love Carbs club.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy-Spaghetti-Squash-Recipes-41009942

