8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For

Tight hips seem to be a common problem for almost everybody — from runners to cyclists, from deskbound bloggers to dancers. Give this area a little extra love with this sequence of eight hip-opening stretches to increase your flexibility, reduce discomfort, and prevent injury. Try the series in the order listed here, or pick your favorites to incorporate into your workout routine.

1983373

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Basic-Stretches-Tight-Hips-3130483

Share

More Celebrity News: