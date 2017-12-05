5 Gorgeous Boots That Are Up to 50 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Step into the season in major style for less with Nordstrom. Right now, tons of the coolest shoes are on sale for up to 50 percent off, including a large selection of stylish boots and booties that are on trend for this fall season. Some of our favorites include floral print booties, velvet block-heel booties and slimming over the knee boots. Hurry and get shopping because these styles aren’t sticking around for long!

Floral Block Heel Booties

Statement booties have been a strong shoe trend for the past few seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. Try rocking this floral print block heel style with a denim skirt and tie front top.

Buy It! Nine West Savitra Pointy Toe Booties, $99 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Velvet Booties

Sock style booties in a gorgeous pink velvet make these the ultimate statement-making booties.

Buy It! Free People Cecile Block Heel Bootie, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Over the Knee Boots

Over the knee boots are slimming and sexy. Pair this block heel style with an a-line leather mini skirt and cozy sweater for a cute fall look.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Varona Over the Knee Boot, $118.96 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

White Booties

Throw your rule book out the window because white boots are one of the coolest styles of the season. Try rocking these block heel booties with a pleated midi skirt or kick flare jeans.

Buy It! Steve Madden Editor Block Heel Bootie, $90.96 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Combat Boot

With lace up detail and a block heel, these combat boots are a chic and edgy style to rock this fall. Wear them with your favorite distressed jeans or with a dress and fishnet tights for a night out!

Buy It! Steve Madden Laurie Platform Bootie, $77.96 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Which boot styles are you scoring on sale at Nordstrom? Comment below and let us know!

