3 Angels Share the Victoria’s Secret Items Their Families Are Always Asking For

Being surrounded by three Victoria’s Secret Angels on a Tuesday morning is a good start to anyone’s day, but on Nov. 28, it was especially memorable. That night, the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would finally air on TV. “I think it’s just going to be the best and most exciting, exhilarating show the fans have ever seen,” said Jasmine Tookes before the premiere.

Jasmine, along with Romee Strijd and Josephine Skriver, were stationed at a Victoria’s Secret store in NYC to chat about the show and the label’s first-ever designer collab with Balmain. The models looked well-rested (despite having walked in the actual show a week before in Shanghai), and as expected, each girl was rocking her favorite piece from the new Balmain line.

The collection dropped just in time for the holidays, and as I chatted with the Angels about that, they revealed the gifts their families are always asking for. Not surprisingly, the items were from Victoria’s Secret. Because hey, if your daughter or granddaughter is a VS model, you should request free merch as a sign of support. Read on to see what Romee, Jasmine, and Josephine are gifting their families this season.

44282667

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Gifts-From-Victoria-Secret-44311831

Share

More Celebrity News: