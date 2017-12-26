26 People Who Can’t Wait For Meghan Markle to Bring Black Girl Magic to the British Royal Family

Upon hearing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exciting engagement news, many of us went into hysterics over the realization that the British royals would be adding a woman of color to their up-until-now-not-particularly-diverse brood. Yes, the fact that Meghan is black — her mother, Doria, is African-American and her father, Thomas, is of Dutch and Irish descent — has other people of color in their feelings on social media.

Meghan has been vocal about racism and colorism in the entertainment industry, and faced her fair share of backlash when it was first reported that she and Harry were dating back in 2016. But despite the “disheartening” scrutiny of her ethnic background, Meghan says, “I’m really just proud of who I am and where I’ve come from and we have never put any focus on that. We’ve just focused on who we are as a couple.”

Prince Harry is clearly besotted with Meghan — and he’s not the only one. Keep reading to see all the people who are thrilled about her future royal status.

44302124

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Reactions-Meghan-Markle-Being-Black-British-Princess-44303251

Share

More Celebrity News: